Euro zone needs reform to prevent "toxic" populism - Greek central bank head
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone needs reform to prevent "toxic" populism - Greek central bank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone institutions need major reform in order to prevent a “toxic” rise of extremism and populism, the head of Greece’s central bank and ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday.

“The euro zone needs a reform, we need more deepening of institutions, we need more federal forms,” Stournaras said during a panel discussion at an event organised by think-tank Chatham House.

He said there needed to be “more symmetry” between countries with a current account surplus and those with a deficit.

“Otherwise the burden will fall on the shoulders of the deficit countries, and austerity will be the result, and austerity produces extremism and populism - very, very toxic results,” Stournaras said. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)

