FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek cbank says bank recapitalisation, inflows to boost economy
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

Greek cbank says bank recapitalisation, inflows to boost economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s bank recapitalisation scheme and continued deposit inflows will help the country pull itself out of a deep recession, central bank head George Provopoulos said on Wednesday.

“The completion of the recapitalisation process, the continuing trend of deposit returns and a gradual comeback of Greek banks and businesses to international capital markets create more favourable conditions for the economy,” said Provopoulos.

The economy, which is in its sixth year of recession, is expected to shrink 4.5 percent this year.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.