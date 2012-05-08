FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Democratic Left says would back leftist coalition
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Greece's Democratic Left says would back leftist coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - One small Greek party pledged its support on Tuesday to the Left Coalition’s effort to form an anti-bailout coalition government after Sunday’s inconclusive election.

“I told him that if he wants he can go ahead with a government of leftist parties, with the support of the Democratic Left,” party leader Fotis Kouvelis said after meeting Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras.

Tsipras was given a mandate on Tuesday to form a government after his party came second in Sunday’s election.

The Democratic Left won 19 seats and the Left Coalition 52, which even put together is far short of a majority in the 300-seat parliament. The Communist KKE party has said it would not take part in any coalition government.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.