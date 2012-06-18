FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece will form government Tuesday-conservative source
June 18, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Greece will form government Tuesday-conservative source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 18 (Reuters) - The Greek parties that broadly back the country’s international bailout will agree to form a coalition government on Tuesday, a senior official with the conservative New Democracy party that won the June 17 election told Reuters on Monday.

“We are going to clinch a deal tomorrow, we will form a government,” the official, who declined to be named, said.

The official said the Socialist PASOK party would appoint members in the next cabinet and also expressed hope that the Democratic Left, a small, moderate leftist party, would take part.

