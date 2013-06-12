FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek junior coalition partners demand reopening of state TV
June 12, 2013 / 4:56 PM / in 4 years

Greek junior coalition partners demand reopening of state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - The junior partners in Greece’s ruling coalition demanded the reopening of shuttered state broadcaster ERT on Wednesday and called for a meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras to resolve the issue.

“ERT undoubtedly must be reformed and restructured, it must be upgraded but it is essential that this happens while ERT is open,” said Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the small Democratic Left party in the coalition. “It is unacceptable that ERT is shut while there are still outstanding issues.”

He made the comments after a meeting with the leader of the Socialist PASOK party, Evangelos Venizelos, who also called for a meeting of political leaders.

The surprise shutdown of ERT has exposed major divisions in Samaras’s fragile three-party coalition that came to power last year.

