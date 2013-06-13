FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Greek PM to meet coalition partners on Monday over ERT crisis
June 13, 2013

CORRECTED-Greek PM to meet coalition partners on Monday over ERT crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes time of meeting to 1500 GMT from 1300 GMT)

ATHENS, June 13 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet his coalition partners on Monday, his office said on Thursday, in a bid to find a way a out of a growing political crisis over the sudden closure of state broadcaster ERT.

The meeting - which Samaras’s junior coalition partners had demanded alongwith a repeal of the decision to close ERT - will take place at 1500 GMT, his office said.

Greek workers staged a nationwide strike on Thursday to protest the closure as backlash against the decision grows. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)

