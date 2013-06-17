FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek political leaders to meet again on Wednesday
June 17, 2013

Greek political leaders to meet again on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 17 (Reuters) - Greek political leaders are to meet again on Wednesday to discuss a cabinet reshuffle and better coordination within the government, one of the junior partners in the ruling coalition said on Monday.

“A reshuffle is urgently needed,” PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos said in a televised statement after the three party leaders held talks in an effort to diffuse a political crisis over last week’s sudden closure of the state broadcaster ERT.

The leader of the other junior partner in the coalition, Fotis Kouvelis said all ERT channels must reopen immediately following a court ruling on Monday.

