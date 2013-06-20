FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek coalition leaders fail to resolve state TV impasse
#Market News
June 20, 2013 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Greek coalition leaders fail to resolve state TV impasse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s ruling party leaders have failed to reach agreement on how to resume public broadcasts more than a week after state broadcaster ERT was abruptly taken off air, Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis said on Thursday.

Kouvelis said his proposal for a reformed broadcaster was rejected by Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, who met his two coalition partners for third time this week to resolve a nine-day political impasse over ERT’s closure on June 11.

Samaras wants a transitional broadcaster run by only a few staff that will air a few ready-made programmes. His allies want ERT to reopen exactly as it was before until the smaller version is launched.

