Greece's Coca Cola Hellenic to switch main listing to London

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Coca Cola Hellenic, Greece’s biggest company by market value, said on Thursday it would switch its main bourse listing to London, where it hopes to tap more liquidity from investors.

Coca Cola Hellenic said in a bourse filing that shareholders would exchange all their stock into shares of Coca Cola HBC AG, a Swiss-based firm.

“The purpose of the public share exchange offer ... is to facilitate the listing of Coca Cola Hellenic into the premium category of the London Stock Exchange and the introduction to the New York Stock Exchange,” the filing said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, editing by Matt Robinson)