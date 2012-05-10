CORRECTED-Greek Coke bottler says Q1 net loss widens, misses fcast

(Corrects to show loss in second paragraph)

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) , the world’s second-largest bottler of Coca-Cola Co. soft drinks, posted a wider than expected loss in the first quarter, hurt by austerity in debt-laden Greece and Italy and higher commodity costs.

The Athens-based company, with operations in 27 countries in Europe and in Nigeria, said on Thursday comparable net loss came in at 19 million euros ($24.57 million), higher than analysts’ average 14.2 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll.

The bottler said the volume of unit cases sold dropped by 2 percent year-on-year to 425 million. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)