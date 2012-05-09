Greek conservatives reject leftist-led coalition

May 9 (Reuters) - Greek Conservative leader Antonis Samaras on Wednesday rejected joining a coalition government led by leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, who opposes the country’s international bailout.

“Mr. Tsipras... asks me to accept Greece’s exit from the euro and the country’s bankruptcy. This is something I will not do,” Samaras said after meeting Tsipras, the head of the Left Coalition party.

The widely expected decision by Samaras followed refusal by the other mainstream party, Socialist PASOK, to join a coalition led by Tsipras and makes a second Greek election likely within weeks.