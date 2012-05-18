FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's conservatives reject Merkel referendum idea
May 18, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's conservatives reject Merkel referendum idea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s conservatives, the country’s biggest party which backs its international bailout, rejected on Friday a suggestion by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Greece hold a referendum on its euro zone membership.

“The Greek people don’t need a referendum to prove they’re pro-euro,” said Antonis Samaras, the leader of the conservative New Democracy party, in a statement.

Greece’s government spokesman said earlier on Friday that Merkel raised the referendum idea in a telephone conversation with Greece’s President Karolos Papoulias.

