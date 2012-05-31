FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek conservatives leading in latest poll
May 31, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Greek conservatives leading in latest poll

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greece's pro-bailout
conservatives have a 1.8 percentage point lead over their
leftist rivals, a poll showed on Thursday ahead of a repeat
national election next month that could determine the country's
future in the euro zone.	
    The MARC/Alpha TV poll put support for the conservative New
Democracy party at 28.8 percent while SYRIZA, which opposes the
country's international bailout, came second with 27 percent.
The Socialist PASOK party, which also backs the bailout, came
third with 13.9 percent.	
    The result would give New Democracy and PASOK a combined
14-seat majority in the 300-member parliament, according to the
poll.	
    	
  Below is a table of recent poll results:  	
 Agency     Date  ND    SYRIZA   PASOK   I.G.  KKE    D.L.  G.D.
            *                                               
 *MARC      31/5  28.8  27.0     13.9    7.0   6.3    5.9   4.6
 ALCO       31/5  25.0  22.7     12.5    6.5   5.0    5.2   4.5
 *D.RC      31/5  28.4  25.6     13.9    7.0   5.7    6.2   5.4
 *Pulse     30/5  27.0  27.0     14.5    7.5   5.5    5.5   5.5
 *VPRC      30/5  26.5  30.0     12.5    7.5   5.5    7.5   4.5
 GPO        30/5  23.4  22.1     13.5    7.4   5.9    5.1   4.2
 *Pulse     26/5  26.5  26.0     15.5    7.5   5.0    5.5   5.5
 *MARC      26/5  27.7  25.5     15.2    7.7   5.5    6.3   4.4
 *Alco      26/5  25.6  22.9     14.0    6.4   5.6    4.6   4.6
 Kapa       26/5  25.8  20.1     13.0    5.4   6.3    5.3   5.2
 *MRB       26/5  27.1  25.6     14.7    7.7   5.2    6.1   5.2
 *Metr.     25/5  27.0  27.2     14.8    7.2   5.2    6.2   4.9
 *VPRC      25/5  26.0  28.5     12.5    7.0   3.0    7.0   5.5
 RASS       25/5  23.6  21.4     13.1    5.8   4.8    6.2   3.8
 *D.RC      24/5  29.4  28.8     13.3    6.6   5.8    4.1   6.4
 *P.I.      24/5  26.0  30.0     15.5    8.0   5.0    6.5   4.0
 *P.I.      19/5  24.0  28.0     15.0    8.0   5.0    7.0   4.5
 *Alco      19/5  23.1  21.4     13.5    7.3   5.2    6.0   3.8
 *MRB       19/5  24.4  23.8     14.5    8.5   5.9    6.9   5.8
 *Metr.     19/5  23.8  25.1     17.4    7.8   5.8    6.3   4.8
 *MARC      17/5  26.1  23.7     14.9    8.1   5.8    6.3   4.8
 *Pulse     17/5  21.5  24.5     15.5    8.0   6.0    6.0   6.0
 VPRC       16/5  14.5  20.3     10.9    3.7   4.4    6.1   2.2
 Kapa       13/5  18.1  20.5     12.2    8.4   6.5    5.0   5.8
 *Metr.     12/5  21.7  25.5     14.6    10.5  5.3    5.4   4.7
 *MARC      10/5  20.3  27.7     12.6    10.2  7.0    4.9   5.7
                                                            
 Elect.     6/5   18.9  16.8     13.2    10.6  8.5    6.1   7.0
                                                            
 *Poll result effectively excludes undecided voters and those
who refused to say how they will vote, to project how the poll
data would translate into an actual vote result.  	
	
** Date of publication    	
  	
ND: New Democracy (Conservative, pro-bailout)	
    SYRIZA: Left Coalition (Leftist, anti-bailout)	
    PASOK: Panhellenic Socialist Movement (pro-bailout)	
    I.G.: Independent Greeks (conservative, anti-bailout)	
    KKE: Communists (anti-bailout)	
    D.L.: Democratic Left (moderate left, anti-austerity)	
    G.D.: Golden Dawn (far-right, anti-bailout)	
	
 (Reporting Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

