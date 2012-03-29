FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek construction shrinks for sixth year in 2011
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

Greek construction shrinks for sixth year in 2011

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Greek building volume down 38 pct in 2011, sixth year of
decline
    * Building volume has shrunk 77 pct from its peak in 2005

    By Harry Papachristou	
    ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Greek construction shrank for a
sixth consecutive year in 2011 and is unlikely to recover in
2012, hit by a tax onslaught and an investment slump caused by
EU/IMF-imposed austerity policies, statistics service (ELSTAT)
data showed on Thursday.	
    Building activity in terms of volume contracted by 38
percent last year to 23.2 million cubic metres -- just a fifth
of its level in 2005, the sector's last year of expansion.	
    Building is a key growth driver for Greece's 215 billion
euro ($285.70 billion) economy and the hardest-hit from the
austerity policies adopted to deal with the country's debt
crisis.	
    Almost half of the country's construction workers have lost
their jobs since 2007, according to ELSTAT figures. 	
    Titan, the country's biggest cement producer, did
not pay a dividend to shareholders for the first time in 58
years after demand for cement crumbled to its lowest level since
the 1960s. 	
    Analysts do not expect the sector to recover this year,
weighed down by unsold stock of about 250,000 homes. 	
    "Even in normal times, this stock would be enough to cover
two years of demand," said Nikos Magginas, economist at the
National Bank of Greece.	
    Bank credit and households' disposable income have been
falling and demand for new homes has been additionally hit by a
raft of property taxes imposed to fill government coffers as
part of the country's EU/IMF bailout.	
    Greece is going through its worst recession since World War
Two. Its economy is expected to shrink for a fifth consecutive
year in 2012, having contracted by about a fifth since 2007, its
last year of expansion.	
    	
    ELSTAT provided the following details:	
    *********************************************************	
                    DECEMBER 2011  DECEMBER 2010   Y/Y CHANGE	
                                                    (pct)	
   Volume (m3 '000)       2,204       4,411         -50.0%	
   Surface (m2 '000)        566       1,169         -51.6%	
   Building permits       2,997       5,143         -41.7%	
   -------------------------------------------------------	
                    JAN-DEC 2011  JAN-DEC 2010   Y/Y CHANGE	
                                                    (pct)	
   Volume (m3 '000)      23,186      37,529         -38.2%	
   Surface (m2 '000)      6,091      10,497         -42.0%	
   Building permits      35,746      49,974         -28.5%	
   -------------------------------------------------------	
   source: ELSTAT	
($1 = 0.7525 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

