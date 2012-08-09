FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek construction slumps further in May
August 9, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Greek construction slumps further in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Number of building permits down 31.2 pct in May
    * Building activity volume shrinks 11.1 pct in year to May

    ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greece's construction sector
slumped again in May, weighing on an economy expected to stay in
recession for a fifth consecutive year, data from the country's
statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Thursday.
    Once a key growth driver, construction activity has been hit
hard by austerity policies to deal with the country's debt
crisis.
    Tighter bank credit coupled with cuts in wages and pensions 
have squeezed household disposable incomes, weakening demand for
new homes, while a property levy to fill state coffers has also 
taken its toll.
    ELSTAT said 2,410 building permits were issued in May, 31.2 
percent fewer than in the same month a year earlier. The sector 
declined 28.5 percent in the whole of 2011 based on the number 
of building permits.
    Building activity shrank 11.1 percent in 2010 after a 14.2 
percent decline in 2009. Almost half of Greece's construction 
workers have lost their jobs since 2007, according to ELSTAT.
    In the 12 months to May, ELSTAT said building volume was 
down 24.8 percent year on year, as construction permits fell 
18.8 percent.
    Greece's economy is expected to contract by nearly 7 percent
this year, based on recent forecasts by think tank IOBE.
    ELSTAT provided the following details:
**********************************************************
                         MAY 2012     MAY 2011    Y/Y CHANGE
                                                    (pct)
    Volume (m3 '000)       1,815       1,961        -7.4%
    Surface (m2 '000)        506         537        -5.8%
    Building permits       2,410       3,503       -31.2%
    -------------------------------------------------------
    source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

