FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek prosector probes cars with emission cheating software
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 7, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek prosector probes cars with emission cheating software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A Greek prosecutor ordered an investigation on Wednesday into imported cars fitted with emission-cheating software after Volkswagen admitted it had used such a device to rig U.S. emissions tests, court sources said.

Greece’s environment ministry asked last week three local Volkswagen dealers to provide data on any sales of diesel cars fitted with test-defeating software in Greece.

“The prosecutor is investigating any criminal responsibility linked to vehicles which were imported ... and carry such software,” one of the court officials said. (Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.