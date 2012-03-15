FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek credit contraction deepens in January- cenbank
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 6 years

Greek credit contraction deepens in January- cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 15 (Reuters) - The annual pace of credit
contraction in Greece accelerated in January compared to the
previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday. Total
credit shrank 2.1 percent, its pace picking up from a 1.9
percent decline in December.	
    Credit to the government expanded by 1.8 percent
year-on-year in January, while lending to businesses and
households declined 3.3 percent after a 3.1 contraction in
December.	
*********************************************************	
    KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)      JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT	
    Total credit                  -2.1  -1.9  -1.3* -1.2	
    Credit to public sector       +1.8  +2.3  +2.5* +2.2	
    Credit to business, hholds    -3.3  -3.1  -2.4  -2.2	
    ----------------------------------------------------	
    * revised figures	
    source: Bank of Greece

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.