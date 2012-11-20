FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit contracts 3.5 percent in September
November 20, 2012

Greek credit contracts 3.5 percent in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Total credit growth in Greece
shrank 3.5 percent year-on-year in September, the same pace at
which it contracted in the previous month, Bank of Greece
 data showed on Tuesday.
    Weighed down by the country's debt crisis which depleted a
large part of banks' capital, Greek credit had shrunk by 4.5
percent in July, its fastest pace of contraction since Athens
joined the euro area in 2001.
    Credit extended to the government was unchanged year-on-year
in September, compared with growth of 1.0 percent in the
previous month.
    But lending to businesses and households shrank by 4.5 
percent compared to 4.8 percent in August. 
**********************************************************  
    KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)      SEPT   AUG   JULY   JUNE
    Total credit                  -3.5  -3.5   -4.5   -4.0
    Credit to public sector        0.0  +1.0   -3.3   -3.1
    Credit to business, hholds    -4.5  -4.8   -4.9   -4.3
    ------------------------------------------------------  
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
