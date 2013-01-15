FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit growth contracts 3.4 pct in October
January 15, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Greek credit growth contracts 3.4 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Total credit growth in Greece
shrank 3.4 percent year-on-year in October, with the pace of
decline easing from the previous month, Bank of Greece 
data showed on Tuesday.
    Credit extended to the government rose 1.3 percent in
October, compared with growth zero percent in the previous
month. 
    Lending to businesses and households shrank 4.8  
percent compared to a 4.5 percent contraction in September.
********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)      OCT   SEPT   AUG   JULY 
    Total credit                  -3.4  -3.5  -3.5   -4.5 
    Credit to public sector       +1.3   0.0  +1.0   -3.3 
    Credit to business, hholds    -4.8  -4.5  -4.8   -4.9 
    ------------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece       

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

