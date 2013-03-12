Greek credit growth contracts 4.9 pct in December

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Total credit growth in Greece shrank 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, with the pace of decline picking up from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday. Credit extended to the government fell 8 percent in December after an 0.2 percent drop in the previous month. Lending to businesses and households shrank 4.0 percent compared to a 4.6 percent contraction in November. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG Total credit -4.9 -3.6 -3.4 -3.5 -3.5 Credit to public sector -8.0 -0.2 +1.3 0.0 +1.0 Credit to business, hholds -4.0 -4.6 -4.8 -4.5 -4.8 --------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece