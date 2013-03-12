FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit growth contracts 4.9 pct in December
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Greek credit growth contracts 4.9 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 12 (Reuters) - Total credit growth in Greece
shrank 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, with the pace of
decline picking up from the previous month, Bank of Greece
 data showed on Tuesday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 8 percent in 
December after an 0.2 percent drop in the previous 
month.
    Lending to businesses and households shrank 4.0   
percent compared to a 4.6 percent contraction in November.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)       DEC   NOV  OCT   SEPT  AUG
    Total credit                  -4.9  -3.6 -3.4  -3.5  -3.5
    Credit to public sector       -8.0  -0.2 +1.3   0.0  +1.0
    Credit to business, hholds    -4.0  -4.6 -4.8  -4.5  -4.8
    ---------------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

