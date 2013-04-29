Greek credit shrinks 7.1 pct y/y in February

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Total credit growth in Greece shrank 7.1 percent year-on-year in February, with the pace of decline picking up from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday. Credit extended to the government fell 18.7 percent in February after a 10.9 percent drop in the previous month. Lending to businesses and households shrank 3.9 percent compared to a 4.0 percent contraction in January. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Total credit -7.1 -5.4 -4.9 -3.6 -3.4 Credit to public sector -18.7 -10.9 -8.0 -0.2 +1.3 Credit to business, hholds -3.9 -4.0 -4.0 -4.6 -4.8 --------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)