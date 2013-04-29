FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit shrinks 7.1 pct y/y in February
April 29, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Greek credit shrinks 7.1 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 29 (Reuters) - Total credit growth in Greece
shrank 7.1 percent year-on-year in February, with the pace of
decline picking up from the previous month, Bank of Greece
 data showed on Monday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 18.7 percent in  
February after a 10.9 percent drop in the previous month.
    Lending to businesses and households shrank 3.9    
percent compared to a 4.0 percent contraction in January.
*************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)       FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV  OCT 
    Total credit                   -7.1  -5.4 -4.9  -3.6 -3.4 
    Credit to public sector       -18.7 -10.9 -8.0  -0.2 +1.3 
    Credit to business, hholds     -3.9  -4.0 -4.0  -4.6 -4.8 
    ---------------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

