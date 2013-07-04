FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit shrinks 5.4 pct y/y in April
July 4, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 4 years

Greek credit shrinks 5.4 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 4 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank 5.4
percent year-on-year in April, with the pace of decline slowing
from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on
Thursday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 16.4 percent in   
April after a 17 percent drop in the previous month.
    Lending to businesses and households shrank 3.4     
percent compared to a 3.5 percent contraction in March.
************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)       APRIL  MARCH  FEB  JAN  DEC  
    Total credit                    -5.4  -5.8  -7.1  -5.4 -4.9 
    Credit to public sector        -16.4 -17.0 -18.7 -10.9 -7.9 
    Credit to business, hholds      -3.4  -3.5  -3.9  -4.0 -4.0 
    -----------------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

