Greek credit shrinks 5.5 pct y/y in January
#Financials
April 11, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Greek credit shrinks 5.5 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank
5.5 percent year-on-year in January, with the contraction pace
slowing from the previous month, central bank data showed on
Friday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 13.9 percent after
shrinking by 18 percent in December, the Bank of Greece said.
    Lending to businesses and households also declined, by 4.0
percent compared to a 3.9 percent decline in December.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)    JAN   DEC   NOV  OCT   SEPT  AUG 
Total credit                -5.5  -6.0  -7.6  -7.9  -7.6  -7.5
Credit to public sector    -13.9 -18.1 -27.1 -28.6 -27.3 -27.2
Credit to business, hholds  -4.0  -3.9  -3.8  -3.9  -3.9  -3.9
--------------------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece       

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

