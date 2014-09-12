FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit shrinks 4.9 percent y/y in July
September 12, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Greek credit shrinks 4.9 percent y/y in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank
4.9 percent year-on-year in July, with the pace of decline
unchanged from the previous month, Bank of Greece data
showed on Friday.
    Credit extended to the government fell by 13.3 percent after
shrinking by 14.1 percent in June, the central bank said.
    Lending to businesses and households also declined by 3.7
percent compared to a 3.5 percent decline in June.
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)     JULY  JUNE  MAY  APRIL  MARCH  FEB 
     
Total credit                 -4.9  -4.9  -5.0  -3.8  -4.1  -4.7 
Credit to public sector      -13.3 -14.1 -14.9 -4.5  -4.2  -9.3 
 
Credit to business, hholds   -3.7  -3.5   -3.5  -3.7 -4.1  -4.0 
  
    source: Bank of Greece        

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

