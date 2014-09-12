Greek credit shrinks 4.9 percent y/y in July

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank 4.9 percent year-on-year in July, with the pace of decline unchanged from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Friday. Credit extended to the government fell by 13.3 percent after shrinking by 14.1 percent in June, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households also declined by 3.7 percent compared to a 3.5 percent decline in June. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB Total credit -4.9 -4.9 -5.0 -3.8 -4.1 -4.7 Credit to public sector -13.3 -14.1 -14.9 -4.5 -4.2 -9.3 Credit to business, hholds -3.7 -3.5 -3.5 -3.7 -4.1 -4.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)