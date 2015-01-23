Greek credit contraction slows to 2.9 pct in November

ATHENS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank 2.9 percent year-on-year in November, with the pace of decline slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Friday. Credit extended to the government fell 1.7 percent after shrinking 7.0 percent in October, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households also declined, by 3.0 percent, from a 3.2 percent drop in October. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE Total credit -2.9 -3.7 -4.3 -4.5 -4.9 -4.9 Credit to public sector -1.7 -7.0 -9.9 -11.2 -13.3 -14.1 Credit to business, hholds -3.0 -3.2 -3.5 -3.5 -3.7 -3.5 ----------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by George Georgiopoulos)