Greek credit contraction slows to 2.9 pct in November
January 23, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

Greek credit contraction slows to 2.9 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank 2.9
percent year-on-year in November, with the pace of decline
slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data
showed on Friday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 1.7 percent after
shrinking 7.0 percent in October, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households also declined, by 3.0
percent, from a 3.2 percent drop in October.
   
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)    NOV  OCT  SEPT   AUG   JULY   JUNE
Total credit               -2.9 -3.7 -4.3   -4.5  -4.9   -4.9
Credit to public sector    -1.7 -7.0 -9.9  -11.2 -13.3  -14.1
Credit to business, hholds -3.0 -3.2 -3.5   -3.5  -3.7    -3.5
  -----------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by George
Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
