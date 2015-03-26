FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit contraction slows to 1.3 pct in January
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Greek credit contraction slows to 1.3 pct in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank
1.3 percent year-on-year in January, with the pace of decline
slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on
Thursday.
    Credit extended to the government rose 8.6 percent after
rising 7.3 percent in December, the central bank said. Lending
to businesses and households declined by 2.9 percent, from a 3.1
percent drop in December.

*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)    JAN  DEC  NOV  OCT   SEPT   AUG     
  
Total credit                -1.3 -1.7 -2.9 -3.7  -4.3   -4.5   
Credit to public sector     +8.6 +7.3 -1.7 -7.0  -9.9  -11.2  
Credit to business, hholds  -2.9 -3.1 -3.0 -3.2  -3.5   -3.5   
  -----------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

