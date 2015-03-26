Greek credit contraction slows to 1.3 pct in January

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece shrank 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, with the pace of decline slowing from the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday. Credit extended to the government rose 8.6 percent after rising 7.3 percent in December, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined by 2.9 percent, from a 3.1 percent drop in December. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG Total credit -1.3 -1.7 -2.9 -3.7 -4.3 -4.5 Credit to public sector +8.6 +7.3 -1.7 -7.0 -9.9 -11.2 Credit to business, hholds -2.9 -3.1 -3.0 -3.2 -3.5 -3.5 ----------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)