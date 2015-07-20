FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek credit expanded by 1.1 pct in May
#Financials
July 20, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Greek credit expanded by 1.1 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 20 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece expanded by 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, compared to a contraction of 1.3 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Credit extended to the government rose 24 percent after increasing by 5.6 percent in April, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined, by 2.1 percent, versus a 2.4 fall in April. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Total credit +1.1 -1.3 -1.5 -0.9 -1.3 -1.7 Credit to public sector +24.0 +5.6 +4.6 +9.3 +8.6 +7.3 Credit to business, hholds -2.1 -2.4 -2.5 -2.5 -2.9 -3.1 ------------------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

