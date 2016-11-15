FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Greek credit contracts 1.9 pct y/y in September - central bank
November 15, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 9 months ago

Greek credit contracts 1.9 pct y/y in September - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, , Nov 15 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's
banking system contracted 1.9 percent year-on-year in September
after a 1.6 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of
Greece data showed on Tuesday.
    Credit extended to the government fell 3.0 percent after
decreasing by 1.3 percent in August, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 1.7 percent after
a 1.7 percent drop in August.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)    SEPT  AUGUST  JULY JUNE  MAY  APRIL 
Total credit                -1.9   -1.6   -1.7 -2.5  -2.2 -1.8  
Credit to public sector     -3.0   -1.3   -2.3 -5.7  -3.2 -1.2  
Credit to business, hholds  -1.7   -1.7   -1.6 -2.0  -2.0 -1.9  
------------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

