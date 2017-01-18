FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Greek credit contracts 1.0 pct y/y in November- central bank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

Greek credit contracts 1.0 pct y/y in November- central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted 1.0 percent year-on-year in November after
shrinking by 1.3 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece
data showed on Wednesday.
    Credit extended to the government rose 1.0 percent after a
0.2 percent increase in October, the central bank said. Lending
to businesses and households declined 1.3 percent after a 1.6
percent drop in October.
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)    NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUGUST  JULY  
Total credit                -1.0  -1.3  -1.8* -1.6    -1.7  
Credit to public sector      1.0   0.2  -3.0  -1.3    -2.3 
Credit to business, hholds  -1.3  -1.6  -1.6* -1.7    -1.6  
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised    
source: Bank of Greece        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.