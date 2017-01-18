Greek credit contracts 1.0 pct y/y in November- central bank

ATHENS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.0 percent year-on-year in November after shrinking by 1.3 percent in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday. Credit extended to the government rose 1.0 percent after a 0.2 percent increase in October, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1.3 percent after a 1.6 percent drop in October. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y) NOV OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY Total credit -1.0 -1.3 -1.8* -1.6 -1.7 Credit to public sector 1.0 0.2 -3.0 -1.3 -2.3 Credit to business, hholds -1.3 -1.6 -1.6* -1.7 -1.6 ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)