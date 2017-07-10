MOVES-State Street hires new CFO for EMEA
July 10 Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Monday it appointed Melissa Ballenger chief financial officer, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
ATHENS, July 10 Total credit in Greece's banking system contracted 1.6 percent year-on-year in May after a 1.6 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday. Credit extended to the government fell 5 percent after decreasing by 5.4 percent in April, the central bank said. Lending to businesses and households declined 1 percent after a 0.9 percent drop in April. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC (in pct y/y) Total credit -1.6 -1.6 -1.7 -1.9 -1.4 -1.0 Credit to public sector -5.0 -5.4 -3.9 -3.7 0.1 1.4 Credit to business, hholds -1.0 -0.9 -1.3 -1.6 -1.6 -1.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
* Wanda will sell 91 pct of 13 tourism projects for 29.58 bln yuan