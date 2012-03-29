FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek private sector credit shrinks again in February
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 6 years

Greek private sector credit shrinks again in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Bank lending to Greece’s private sector contracted further in February as austerity measures and a drawn-out recession continued to sap demand for loans, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Greece said credit shrank 3.8 percent on an annual basis in February, with the pace of the decline picking up slightly from January when it contracted 3.3 percent.

Years of recession and tighter credit conditions are eating into the borrowing that once fuelled consumption and economic expansion in Greece, now struggling to emerge from a debt crisis that has brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

Bank credit to households and private non-profit institutions shrank 4.3 percent in February after a 4.1 percent drop in January. Credit to businesses dropped 2.7 percent after a 1.9 percent drop.

Greece’s economy is expected to stay in recession for a fifth consecutive year in 2012 after a 6.8 percent slump last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.