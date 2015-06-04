FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dijsselbloem: Differences with Greece "still quite large"
June 4, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Dijsselbloem: Differences with Greece "still quite large"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 4 (Reuters) - Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday that the differences between Greece and its lenders are “still quite large” and that Athens is expected to present alternatives within days.

Talks that concluded in Brussels hours earlier were “successful in narrowing down the remaining issues”, Dijsselbloem said on the sidelines of a conference in Amsterdam.

He warned that Greece risked making a deal impossible if it excluded too many areas of reform, adding that changes to pensions were still being discussed. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Pravin Char)

