AMSTERDAM Feb 7 Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday he was surprised by the IMF's most recent review of Greece, which he said was unnecessarily pessimistic.

The unpublished report says that Greece's debt load is unsustainable.

Dijsselbloem told Dutch television that Greece's creditors, which include the IMF as well as Eurozone members, would still be prepared to ease terms of Greece's debt further, if the country continues to cooperate on reforms.

However, he ruled out any forgiveness of principal debt. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Dominic Evans)