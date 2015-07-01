FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem sees little chance of progress after Tsipras speech
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eurogroup's Dijsselbloem sees little chance of progress after Tsipras speech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds)

The Hague, July 1 (Reuters) - Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the euro zone’s finance ministers will discuss a proposal sent by Athens, but he sees “little chance” of progress after comments by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Less than 24 hours after Tsipras told creditors in a letter he would accept their bailout offer if some conditions were changed, he said in a public address that Greece was being “blackmailed”. [ID: L8N0ZH0TT]

“We will talk about the proposals, but with that last speech I see little prospect of progress,” Dijsselbloem told journalists.

Speaking about plans to holds a referendum about bailout terms, Tsipras told the Greek people: “A ‘No’ vote is a decisive step towards a better agreement that we aim to sign right after Sunday’s result.”

His comments appeared to fly in the face of warnings from European partners that the vote was effectively a vote on whether Greece stays in the euro, or return to the drachma.

“Naturally, we’ll take his most recent remarks into consideration, and his new position, which is actually a repetition of the message ‘no to the Eurozone’,” Dijsselbloem said ahead of a conference call with his euro zone counterparts.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.