Schaeuble: can discuss fresh help next year if Greece delivers

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble is willing to discuss further help for Greece if it reforms successfully but it still needs support at the end of a current international bailout programme, he said during a trip to Athens on Thursday.

“If Greece (towards the end of 2014) has implemented its reforms and has reached a primary surplus then we will negotiate further measures if necessary,” Schaeuble said, having earlier told Athens to stop lobbying for more debt forgiveness.

“My advice is that everyone concentrates on ... doing what we have agreed because only if we implement what we agreed step by step, can we regain reliability, trust and through that growth.”