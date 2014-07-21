FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account swings into deficit in May
July 21, 2014

Greek current account swings into deficit in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account balance swung into a deficit in May, according to balance of payments figures released by the central bank on Monday.

The deficit stood at 246 million euros from a surplus of 70 million euros in May 2013.

Tourism revenues stood at 1.07 billion euros in May from 1.06 billion euros in the same month in 2013.



KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013

January -0.295 -0.314

February -0.709 -0.684

March -0.044 -1.241

April -1.167 -1.151

May -0.246 0.070



source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
