Greek current account swings to surplus in October on cheaper oil
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account swings to surplus in October on cheaper oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account recorder
a surplus in October compared to a deficit in the same month a
year earlier, mainly due to a smaller balance of goods deficit
as a result of cheaper oil, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
    "The balance of goods deficit shrank by 721 million euros
year-on-year, mainly as a result of the lower net oil import
bill, owing to the fall in oil prices," the central bank said.
    The data showed the surplus reached 314 million euros versus
a deficit of 456 million euros in October 2014. Tourism revenues
dropped slightly to 961 million euros from 1.0 billion euros in
the same month last year.
    Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner. 
 
************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2015         2014
    January                      -0.847       -0.336
    February                     -0.929       -0.729
    March                        -0.404       -0.088
    April                        -0.955       -1.151
    May                           0.407       -0.299
    June                          1.002        1.253
    July                          4.252        1.274
    August                        2.091        1.858
    September                     0.838        0.610
    October                       0.314       -0.456
    ------------------------------------------------
    Source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
