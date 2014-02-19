FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Greece hits current account surplus in 2013, first on record
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Greece hits current account surplus in 2013, first on record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece achieved a current account
surplus in 2013, for the first time since official data began in
1948, central bank balance of payments figures showed on
Wednesday.
    The country posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros ($1.71 billion) in January-December last year, compared to
a deficit of 4.62 billion in 2012, helped by strong tourism
revenue, the Bank of Greece said.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose
16 percent year-on-year to 169 million euros in December,
bringing total revenue in the full-year of 2013 to a record 12
billion euros, up 15 percent from the previous year.
*********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)       2013    2012
    December                    -0.215  -0.479              
    November                    -0.744  -0.753
    October                     -0.351  -0.577
    September                    0.982   0.895
    August                       1.217   1.663
    July                         2.801   0.508
    June                         0.897   0.073
    May                          0.055  -1.228
    April                       -1.156  -0.945
    March                       -1.241  -2.237
    February                    -0.684  -1.126
    January                     -0.314  -1.447
    Jan-December                +1.245  -4.615              
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

