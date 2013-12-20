FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece on track towards current account surplus in 2013, Oct data show
December 20, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Greece on track towards current account surplus in 2013, Oct data show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Greece is heading towards its
first current account surplus this year since it joined the euro
area over a decade ago, central bank data showed on Friday.
    The country posted a surplus of 2.2 billion euros in
January-October, from a deficit of 3.4 billion in the same
period last year thanks to record tourism receipts, the Bank of
Greece said.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner, rose  
15 percent year-on-year to 11.6 billion euros, already ahead of
a government target of 11.5 billion euros for the full year. 
    
************************************************************** 
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)       2013    2012 
    October                     -0.351  -0.577 
    September                    0.964   0.895           
    August                       1.221   1.663  
    July                         2.727   0.508  
    June                         0.663   0.073  
    May                          0.036  -1.228  
    April                       -1.187  -0.945  
    March                       -1.285  -2.237  
    February                    -0.716  -1.126  
    January                     -0.222  -1.447  
    Jan-October                  2.202  -3.383
    ------------------------------------------ 
    source: Bank of Greece

