Greece on track for current account surplus in 2013, Nov data show
January 24, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Greece on track for current account surplus in 2013, Nov data show

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Greece is headed towards its
first current account surplus  since it joined the euro area
over a decade ago, central bank balance of payments data for
November last year showed on Friday.
    The country posted a current account surplus of 1.46 billion
euros in January-November last year, compared to a deficit of
4.136 billion in the same period in 2012, helped by strong
tourism revenue, the Bank of Greece said.
    Tourism receipts, the country's biggest money earner,
slipped 1.5 percent year-on-year to 0.191 billion euros in
November, but brought total revenue in the 11 months of 2013 to
11.83 billion euros, up 15 percent, topping a government target
of 11.5 billion euros for the full year.
***********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)       2013    2012
    November                    -0.744  -0.753              
    October                     -0.351  -0.577
    September                    0.964   0.895
    August                       1.221   1.663
    July                         2.727   0.508
    June                         0.663   0.073
    May                          0.036  -1.228
    April                       -1.187  -0.945
    March                       -1.285  -2.237
    February                    -0.716  -1.126  
    January                     -0.222  -1.447  
    Jan-November                 1.460  -4.136
    ------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

