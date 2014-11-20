FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus widens in September
November 20, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened in September compared to the same month last year,
boosted by higher tourism receipts, according to central bank
data published on Thursday.
    The surplus stood at 1.622 billion euros (2.03 billion US
dollar) versus a surplus of 970 million euros in September last
year.
    Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros last year, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
It is seen posting a surplus again this year due to shrinking
imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest
foreign-currency earner.
    Tourism revenues rose to 2.28 billion euros in September
from 2.06 billion euros in the same month in 2013.
**********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    April                        -1.167       -1.151
    May                          -0.246        0.070
    June                         +1.373       +0.898
    July                         +1.683       +2.822
    August                       +1.825       +1.213
    September                    +1.622       +0.970
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

(1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

