Greek current account surplus widens in August
October 21, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened in August compared to the same month last year, boosted
by higher tourism receipts, according to balance of payments
figures released by the central bank on Tuesday.
    The surplus stood at 1.83 billion euros versus a surplus of
1.21 billion euros in August last year.
    Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros last year, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
It is expected to post a surplus again this year due to
shrinking imports and higher revenues from tourism, the
country's biggest foreign-currency earner.
    Tourism revenues rose to 3.18 billion euros in August from
2.89 billion euros in the same month in 2013.
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    April                        -1.167       -1.151
    May                          -0.246        0.070
    June                         +1.373       +0.898
    July                         +1.683       +2.822
    August                       +1.825       +1.213
    source: Bank of Greece

