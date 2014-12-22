FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek current account deficit shrinks in October
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account deficit shrinks in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
shrank in October compared to the same month last year while
tourism receipts rose, according to central bank data published
on Monday.
    The deficit stood at 0.198 billion euros ($0.243 billion)
versus a deficit of 0.316 billion euros in October last year.
    Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros last year, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
It is seen posting a surplus again this year due to shrinking
imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest
foreign-currency earner.
    Tourism revenues rose to 993 million euros in October from
950 million euros in the same month in 2013.
***********************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    April                        -1.167       -1.151
    May                          -0.246        0.070
    June                         +1.373       +0.898
    July                         +1.683       +2.822
    August                       +1.825       +1.213
    September                    +1.622       +0.970
    October                      -0.198       -0.316 
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece    

(1 US dollar = 0.8153 euro)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.