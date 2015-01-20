FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit widens in November
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Greek current account deficit widens in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
widened in November compared to the same month a year earlier
while tourism receipts rose, according to central bank data
published on Tuesday.
    The deficit stood at 0.997 billion euros ($1.15 billion)
versus a deficit of 0.753 billion euros in November 2013.
    Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.24 billion
euros in 2013, or about 0.7 percent of gross domestic product.
It is expected to post a surplus again in 2014 due to shrinking
imports and higher tourism revenues, its biggest
foreign-currency earner.
    Tourism revenues rose to 267 million euros in November from
205 million euros in the same month in 2013.
*************************************************************
    KEY FIGURES (bln euros)        2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    April                        -1.167       -1.151
    May                          -0.246        0.070
    June                         +1.373       +0.898
    July                         +1.683       +2.822
    August                       +1.825       +1.213
    September                    +1.622       +0.970
    October                      -0.198       -0.316
    November                     -0.997       -0.753
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece        

(1 US dollar = 0.8636 euro)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
