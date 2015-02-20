Greek current account deficit widens in December

ATHENS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit widened in December compared to the same month a year earlier while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank data published on Friday. The deficit stood at 0.87 billion euros ($0.98 billion) dollar) versus a deficit of 0.24 billion euros in December 2013, due to lower inflows of EU funds. The data showed that in 2014 as a whole Greece posted a surplus of 1.657 billion euros from 1.089 billion, helped by higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign-currency earner. Tourism revenues rose slightly to 180 million euros in December from 179 million euros in the same month in 2013. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (bln euros) 2014 2013 January -0.295 -0.314 February -0.709 -0.684 March -0.044 -1.241 April -1.167 -1.151 May -0.246 0.070 June +1.373 +0.898 July +1.683 +2.822 August +1.825 +1.213 September +1.622 +0.970 October -0.198 -0.316 November -0.997 -0.753 December -0.870 -0.244 ------------------------------------------------ source: Bank of Greece (1 US dollar = 0.8842 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)