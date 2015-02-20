FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account deficit widens in December
February 20, 2015

Greek current account deficit widens in December

ATHENS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
widened in December compared to the same month a year earlier
while tourism receipts rose slightly, according to central bank
data published on Friday.
    The deficit stood at 0.87 billion euros ($0.98 billion)
dollar) versus a deficit of 0.24 billion euros in December 2013,
due to lower inflows of EU funds.
    The data showed that in 2014 as a whole Greece posted a
surplus of 1.657 billion euros from 1.089 billion, helped by 
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign-currency earner.
    Tourism revenues rose slightly to 180 million euros in
December from 179 million euros in the same month in 2013.
     KEY FIGURES (bln euros)      2014         2013
    January                      -0.295       -0.314
    February                     -0.709       -0.684
    March                        -0.044       -1.241
    April                        -1.167       -1.151
    May                          -0.246        0.070
    June                         +1.373       +0.898
    July                         +1.683       +2.822
    August                       +1.825       +1.213
    September                    +1.622       +0.970
    October                      -0.198       -0.316
    November                     -0.997       -0.753
    December                     -0.870       -0.244
    source: Bank of Greece

(1 US dollar = 0.8842 euro)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)

