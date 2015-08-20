FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus shrinks in June
August 20, 2015

Greek current account surplus shrinks in June

ATHENS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
shrank in June compared with the same month a year earlier,
mainly due to a deterioration in the income balance, central
bank data showed on Thursday.
    The surplus stood at 1.0 billion euros versus 1.25 billion
euros in June 2014. Tourism revenues rose to 1.91 billion euros
from 1.89 billion euros in the same month last year.
    Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
    CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)   2015         2014
    January                      -0.847       -0.336
    February                     -0.929       -0.729
    March                        -0.404       -0.088
    April                        -0.955       -1.151
    May                           0.407       -0.299
    June                          1.002        1.253
    Source: Bank of Greece

 Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp

