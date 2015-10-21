FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus widens in August
October 21, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account surplus widens in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened in August from the same month a year earlier, mainly due
to a smaller balance of goods deficit as a result of lower
imports, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.
    "The deficit of the balance of goods shrank by 268 million
euros year-on-year, mainly because of a drop in imports, which
was largely due to the imposition of capital controls. Exports
also declined, albeit to a lesser extent," the central bank
said.
    The data showed the surplus widened to 2.09 billion euros
from 1.86 billion euros in August 2014. Tourism revenues rose
slightly to 3.39 billion euros from 3.16 billion euros in the
same month last year.
    Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
**************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2015         2014
    January                      -0.847       -0.336
    February                     -0.929       -0.729
    March                        -0.404       -0.088
    April                        -0.955       -1.151
    May                           0.407       -0.299
    June                          1.002        1.253
    July                          4.252        1.274
    August                        2.091        1.858            
     
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

