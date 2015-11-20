FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus widens in September
November 20, 2015

Greek current account surplus widens in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
widened in September from the same month a year earlier, mainly
due to a smaller balance of goods deficit as a result of fewer
imports, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
    "A decline in the balance of  goods deficit ... offset a
fall in the surplus of the services balance," the central bank
said.
    The data showed the surplus widened to 0.838 billion euros
from 0.61 billion euros in September 2014. Tourism revenues
dropped slightly to 2.13 billion euros from 2.25 billion euros
in the same month last year.
    Last year Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2015         2014
    January                      -0.847       -0.336
    February                     -0.929       -0.729
    March                        -0.404       -0.088
    April                        -0.955       -1.151
    May                           0.407       -0.299
    June                          1.002        1.253
    July                          4.252        1.274
    August                        2.091        1.858
    September                     0.838        0.610
    Source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
