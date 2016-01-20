FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek current account gap shrinks in November on cheaper oil
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account gap shrinks in November on cheaper oil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
shrank in November from the same month a year earlier, mainly
due to a lower net oil import bill, the Bank of Greece said on
Wednesday.
    "The balance of goods deficit shrank by 108 million euros
year-on-year, mainly as a result of the lower net oil import
bill. Overall, a decrease was observed in both exports and
imports of goods, although imports declined more than exports,"
the central bank said.
    The data showed the deficit reached 1.217 billion euros from
 1.496 billion euros in November 2014. Tourism revenues rose
slightly to 241 million euros from 208 billion euros in the same
month in 2014.
    In 2014 Greece posted a current account surplus of 1.66
billion euros, up from 1.09 billion euros in 2013, helped by
higher tourism revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.

************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2015         2014
    January                      -0.847       -0.336
    February                     -0.929       -0.729
    March                        -0.404       -0.088
    April                        -0.955       -1.151
    May                           0.407       -0.299
    June                          1.002        1.253
    July                          4.252        1.274
    August                        2.091        1.858
    September                     0.838        0.610
    October                       0.314       -0.456
    November                     -1.217       -1.496
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.