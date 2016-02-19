FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account gap shrinks in December, smaller trade gap helps
#Market News
February 19, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Greek current account gap shrinks in December, smaller trade gap helps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
shrank in December from the same month a year earlier as a lower
trade gap helped to offset a drop in the services balance
surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
    "This amelioration is attributable to the improvement in the
balance of goods," the central bank said. "The value of exports
of goods and services declined by 13.8 percent, but the value of
imports fell more - by 16.8 percent - so the deficit of the
balance of goods and services shrank by 371 million euros."  
    The data showed the deficit reached 780 million euros from
1.87 billion euros in December 2014. Tourism revenues rose by
12.2 percent year-on-year to 205 million.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, the data showed, helped by higher tourism
revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
     
************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2015         2014
    January                      -0.847       -0.336
    February                     -0.929       -0.729
    March                        -0.404       -0.088
    April                        -0.955       -1.151
    May                           0.407       -0.299
    June                          1.002        1.253
    July                          4.252        1.274
    August                        2.091        1.858
    September                     0.838        0.610
    October                       0.314       -0.456
    November                     -1.217       -1.496
    December                     -0.780       -1.869            
     
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki
Koutantou)

